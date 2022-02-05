Princeton Michael releases second single “Everything”

R&B singer/songwriter Princeton Michael released his second single and accompanying music video “Everything” and it’s no surprise that it quickly attracted almost 13,000 views (on YouTube) since the late December 2021 release.

The music video for “Everything” was shot on location in beautiful, tropical Miami, Florida with a distinctively 90s R&B vibe. The shoot opens with Princeton playing a white baby grand piano and serenading the girl of his dreams. Princeton’s smooth and mellow vocals are offset by the simple and soulful piano melody. In the opening lyrics he sets the scene:

“Let me take the time to tell you babe

Exactly what’s going on in my mind

“Everything” is essentially a love ballad which pays homage to a special lady in his life:

I just want to get to know you, girl you’re so beautiful

Show you how much of a queen that you are

Show you how much of a dream that you are”

“Everything” is Princeton Michael’s second single. His earlier single “No Better Time” also received rave reviews from critics who likened it to the R&B music sound from the 1990s and early 2000s. Princeton’s Michael’s vocal harmony is almost reminiscent of boy bands (such as Boyz II Men) from the same period.

Princeton’s Michael’s breakthrough talent and artistic confidence is compelling. His musical influences include Avant, Raheem Devaughn and Tyrese and you can hear this in the unique sound he delivers.

The music video for “Everything” was directed by Antwan Smith and the music produced by Robin Wesley. Video production was completed by Regulus Films based in Miami, Florida.



Album cover for Everything

“Everything” is out now and it’s clear that Princeton Michael is making a name for himself in the R&B music scene and is an up and coming artist to watch for in 2022.

Social media

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/LikePrincetonMichael

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/princetonmichael/

Website – https://www.princetonmichael.com/

Streaming link to single – on YouTube https://youtu.be/7K0YuV04u4s

YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNftNmibCz25Ff6q3LxLydw