J Fitts releases new single “Tomorrow Night”

R&B soul singer and Maryland-native, J Fitts has released his new single “Tomorrow Night” which is a smooth ambient beat which meshes well with Fitts’ effortless vocals. In “Tomorrow Night” Fitts delivers a seductive track which combines the aesthetics of modern R&B (similar to 6lack) while still incorporating the more classic tunes from the past such as Tank and Ginuwine.

J. Fitts is a self-taught musician and he started out by showcasing his vocal range by singing covers from famous artists. He now has over 4 million streaming followers on a range of music platforms including Apple Music (1 million followers); Spotify (1.5 million), Soundcloud (1.8 million, iTunes (1 million). He also releases his music on Tidal iHeart radio, Pandora Radio and many other outlets where he’s growing his fan base every day.

He starts off 2022 with an emotional anthem geared towards love making and bonding with the ladies in “Tomorrow Night.”

He wanted to set the stage for his name to be widely recognized as a smooth guy with immaculate vocal talents in 2022 and to garner recognition similar to his peers. Regardless of the attention he gets, Fitts plans to be consistent all year long with music and content.

J. Fitts has also co-signed with Kyrie Irving, Kehlani and other prominent musicians for other musical collaborations. “Tomorrow Night” is R&B done right and is out now on all the usual streaming platforms.

