R&B Artist Foxfrd Releases Debut EP “Momentum”

R&B artist and video game animator, Foxfrd released his debut EP “Momentum” on January 21, 2022. With over six million views on his TikTok channel, the elusive Foxfrd is a self-described animator and alternative hip-hop singer-songwriter.

Prior to the release of his new EP, Foxfrd created and animated three music videos from scratch, using an animated mask alias to represent his brand.

To celebrate the release of “Momentum”, Foxfrd will for the first time, reveal his face through new press photos to his fans and followers online.

The Los-Angeles based hip-hop artist, Foxfrd developed his music and creative skills during his time living in Memphis, Tennessee. He was also a lead animator in the videogame industry for many years. He uses a wildly unique approach to storytelling through visual art, imagery and music. He worked as a lead animator for gaming studio, The Game Band, where he helped to create the Apple Store award winning game, “Where Cards Fall”.

He built a loyal following getting more than six million views on his TikTok channel where his content is hitting millions of streams globally. So he decided to combine these two skills: gaming animation and music to further develop his brand.

His new EP “Momentum” includes the tracks “Oni”, “Where Are All My Friends” and “Tempest” along with new material such as “Black James Bond”, “Sun Beamin” and “The Fool”.

“Momentum” includes six mood-specific tracks and he created this album as a way to cope with repressed emotions, personal grief and feelings of loneliness. This EP will resonate with both his loyal fanbase as well as attracting new followers looking for meaning after months of pandemic lockdowns.

“Sun Beamin” addresses themes similar to “Oni” in which the young artist confronts a failed relationship but offers hope by presenting the story in a more upbeat and hopeful light. And lastly, “The Fool” is an introspective look at his struggles with self confidence and his reluctance to be assertive in the past.

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@foxfrdofficial {Over 6M views}

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLAufvUipnQ9gpY7f6pOrFQ



Symphonic https://www.symphonicms.com/album/view/id/b4r2d4v223x2

Foxfrd’s previous hits (all self-animated!):

“Oni”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3C5HjA8m8U&t=63s

“Where Are All My Friends”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0xl0rUPfv0

“Tempest”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQLXOMmptMo