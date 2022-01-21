Caleya Black releases new single “Innocent”

Caleya Black’s new single “Innocent” due for release on January 21, 2022 will be eagerly anticipated by her fans. This R&B single has a slightly slower tempo than her earlier release “Nothing at all” but it effectively showcases Caleya’s impressive vocal range.

“Innocent” is a follow up single to her February 2021 music video, “Nothing at All” which is an uptempo dance track produced by Milwaukee producer, Mike Shaw.

Caleya Black is an R&B and soul singer/songwriter hailing from New Jersey. Her musical style is inspired by her gospel roots and her passion for Motown-era music. Her musical influences include Smokey Robinson, Sade and Whitney Houston.

Caleya’s first released single, “Our Song” is a nostalgic homage to soul R&B genre. In October 2016, Urban Magazine reflected that: “One listen to Caleya Black’s single, Our Song, will take you back to a time when music that ruled airwaves was so soulful, it became a genre.”

Caleya’s debut EP “Still Loves” released in August 2017 received positive reviews from Thisis50. She has subsequently released “Go There”, “Thing About Love”, and “Love Come Down”.

Caleya’s writing skills were rewarded with a publishing deal in 2019 and she received her first series placement with “Go There” on UMC’s 5th Ward, starring Mya and Carl Anthony Payne.

When Caleya isn’t performing she likes to spend her free time in the New Jersey tri- state area in venues such as Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar and Madison Square Garden. She’s also one of the feature performers for Urban Magazine’s issue launch which honored Dorothy Toran (from Real Housewives of New Jersey).

Caleya has also been featured on several mixtapes including Mario’s Talent (Mario), Just Vybes (Tank), and Hot 97’s Take it to the Streets (vol.3).

Caleya Black’s new single “Innocent” is out on all the usual streaming platforms.

