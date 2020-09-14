“Tiffany” by Big Bonga features smooth lyrics with a unique backbeat and rhythmic flow. Big Bonga showcases an old-school R&B vibe with modern, contemporary sounds and visuals. With its soothing, melodious cosmic theme and enchanting lyrical presence, “Tiffany” has a thumping beat that touches the heart and soul at every turn. This original debut single was mixed to perfection by Yaaanky and produced by ANTI, a.k.a “Mocha” on Discord. The mesmerizing video for the single track is courtesy of Helen Ratner.

Big Bonga is a renowned R&B artist/producer from the Mile High City. The Denver-based musician has created a captivating, compelling song that is both mystical and thought-provoking. @BigBongaMusic is going strong on IG and across all social — mobile media streaming platforms. “Tiffany” is also an ode to love and romance, cornerstones of vibrant, healthy relationships. However, the lyrics are left to the imagination and also cover heartbreak and pain. Breakups are never an easy ordeal, but there is a silver lining after each cloud. Bonga eloquently captures the never ending saga and struggle of maintaining relationships — especially the unity among significant others that can shatter in a heartbeat.

This track is short and sweet but speaks volumes about everyday relationships. Big Bonga is an online, indy sensation with a bright road ahead of him and his peers. Check out this dope track below and let the lyrics take you away to another place or time in your life. You can also check out the latest music news on Big Bonga on IG and other platforms.