[VIDEO] Brooklyn R&B Sensation D’nya Monae Delivers in Sexy New Video For “Single Season”

(Brooklyn, NEW YORK – August 19, 2020) Today Brooklyn residing and East New York raised R&B sensation D’nya Monae releases her new track, “Single Season.” Just in time for the end of Summer flings and perfect timing for that new Fall cuffing situation, D’nya Monae comes through with the perfect song for changing seasons.

“Single Season is inspired by my best friend, who I always talk about that ‘good feeling’ you get when it hits Summer time and you’re single. The video shows visuals of exactly how this season goes for us dancing, laughing, vibing and having a good time. I’m from Brooklyn, New York raised in East New York,” D’yna Monae said. “The music scene in the Brooklyn area is surrounded with free-spirited artists. Growing up here I learned that being your natural self can get you far in the music world.”

With plans to release another single this Fall, and with hopes to increase her social media while building her fan base ,D’nya Monae has plans to ultimately drop an EP she knows will make New York proud. After starting early, singing on the C train, amped by her family, D’nya Monae made it to the internet singing Brian McKnight’s hit song Let Me Love You to fellow train riders on their way home from work.

“After a guy on the train recorded it and put it on YouTube, I knew music is what I wanted to do,” she said.

Now earning airplay on Power 105.1 and linking up with Smit BDM CEO an industry insider, D’nya is on a promising path towards reaching new levels with larger fan bases.

