DKOMX Releases Keep Talkin’ (feat.Royal Z)

Listen Now: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dkomx/keep-talkin-featroyal-z

Dakari Williams, otherwise known as DKOMX, has released his new single “Keep Talkin'”, featuring hot young producer MC Royal Z, from his upcoming mixtape “Wait Till Sunday”. The single has a minimal sound with sparse production based around a simple Roland 808-sounding beat pattern (and a well placed police siren or two). Above it DKOMX and Royal Z spit some clever raps in this catchy single.

The single showcases the young rapper’s ear for music and his versatility with different rap styles. The writing is clever (“They call me Adam cause I got an Apple but I do not compute a Mac Pro”) and in this performance his delivery is assured and slick with Royal Z’s contribution complementing him perfectly.

Hailing from Macon in Georgia, Dakari is a high school senior at Mount De Sales Academy where he lettered in theatre and is regarded more as a thespian than a rapper. His musical roots can be traced to his father who introduced him to his legendary friends from the Atlanta hip-hop world including members of the Goodie Mob and Outkast.

DKOMX (which means DK over music) really took off in the music business at the age of 14 when he attended the Otis Music Camp hosted by the Otis Redding Foundation. He was recently favorably mentioned by the famed DJ D-NICE on his Instagram platform and has done corporate and private events as a featured all-ages DJ. If this single is any indication, DKOMX is a talent to watch in 2020 and R&B Music Reviews look forward to listening to the rest of his mixtape.

