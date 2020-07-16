Saint Jaimz Ft Sene “Being Gentle”

Listen Now: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/saintjaimz/being-gentle-gentle-feat-sene-2

Stanley James was in the US Army when he joined a military talent show in Germany and found his true calling. Now the veteran is pursuing his passion under the name Saint Jaimz. A native of Chicago, he’s now living in California where he writes, records, and produces songs while heading hi own label Household Name Entertainment. It has been quite a journey and it seems like he’s not stopping anytime soon. Saint Jaimz is here to light up the music scene with his own brand of soulful beats.

His smooth 90s R&B style to old throwback hits including this newest single “Being Gentle”. The song is actually a reimagined version of the mid-80s hit “Calling Your Name” by Frederick featuring Janice Dowlen. The original composer Jerry Mims gave his blessings for Jaimz and his team to make some changes. The result is a sensual chilled out love theme that is perfect for easy listening and slow dancing. Quarantine dates, anyone? Play this in the background and set the mood.

Indeed, the music video starts with a trip to the record store where Saint Jaimz and featured artist Sene look up the original recording by Frederick. We transition to studio sessions with this amazing duo. The vocals blend so well with Sene providing just the right amount of sweetness and sass to make the lyrics ring true. It’s clear that the pair had a ton of fun making music. It’s a highly refined R&B jam that you will love to listen to over and over.

Website: http://www.SaintJaimz.com

http://www.facebook.com/saintjaimz2

http://www.instagram.com/saintjaimz

http://www.twitter.com/saintjaimz916