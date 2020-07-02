Calvin Ross Releases Dueces (Remix):

Listen Now on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vcnv3A-j27s

Calvin Ross has created a funky, dope track with the remix of Chris Brown’s “Dueces”. This cutting-edge remix showcases a romantic ballad smoothed out with R&B and rap accents. This is the perfect summer jam for the outdoor barbecues and socials. Similarly, “Dueces” features captivating, compelling lyrics that nearly everyone can relate to. With a steady backbeat and buzzworthy lyrics, this song will keep your fingers snapping and toes tapping for hours on end.

Ross has combined elements of R&B and hip-hop with this soulful ballad remix. The collaboration has earned Ross top honors in the indy hip-hop and R&B music scene online. Ross also has an excellent social media following, and the remix continues to receive stellar reviews from old-school and new-school music lovers alike. If you love laid-back jams that take parties to new levels, this one is it!

Check out his tracks online, and I promise you will not be disappointed!

