CRYSTAL STARR UNVEILS NEW SINGLE “GOODIE TWO SHOES” (FEATURING L. MICHELLE)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen Now: https://linktr.ee/Crystalstarr

Retro pop diva Crystal Starr is back with a new single that brings out the fun with a 90’s vibe. Indeed, the video is set inside a record store where the singer works behind the cash register. Once she starts daydreaming of her own record, we are taken on a roller coaster ride of R&B tributes with iconic costumes and cool dance moves.

“Goodie Two Shoes” pays homage to some of the leading names of girl power in that era including TLC, Salt & Peppa, and Janet Jackson. And why not? These artists blazed the trail that Starr and other would follow. Of course, the song is great in itself. It talks about self-discovery, coming of age, and trusting your gut when everyone else is against your decisions. Starr provides soaring vocals as always while L. Michelle raps with swagger and style.

This is her most upbeat song yet, and arguably the most entertaining. Past releases were also catchy but they tended to have a more old school tune and styling. Others were more serious attempts at raising consciousness and providing inspiration. “SHE”, for example, is an incredible ballad that Starr performed in collaboration with other notable singers including Judith Hill, Kyra Dacosta, and Andra Day. Their live vocals accompanied by an orchestra of young girls made the song feel raw, powerful, and relatable. If you are looking for a strong female role model, then Crystal Starr is a good one to follow.

Links

Website: https://www.crystalstarr.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crystalstarrmusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamcrystalstarr

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUnc27QgZNPP5hzjXNjwUWg