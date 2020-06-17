Dutch Ghanaian Rising Star Nana Fofie Releases Brand New Single “Yeno Ntem”

The official music video of ‘Yeno Ntem’ of Nana Fofie’s upcoming EP.

To stream or download the previous RNBW EP, click on the link: https://www.smarturl.it/nanarnbw

“Yeno Ntem,” the pre-release single from Nana Fofie to promote her upcoming EP, focuses on dance in everyday situations. You can definitely bring dancing vibes to any room of your house with the song. The video reflects the kind of daydreams that young women imagine throughout their daily routines.

The Dutch Ghanaian artist has opened for Nicky Minaj, received 10 million streams on Spotify and brings an African R&B twist to all her music.

Despite indoor filming, the video and song recall summer activities, light hearted love and intense passion. You’ll enjoy the bright visuals, laughter and high energy.

Nana Fofie is changing the game by developing her own signature style that combines passion, dance and making the most out of staying indoors.

