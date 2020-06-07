Evante Releases New Single “If You Down”

Listen to “If you Down” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoTrizpqJ5w

Evante has been an independent R&B act for the last few years and he is back in 2020 right in time to kick of the summer with a new feel-good single titled “If You Down”. The video for If You Down which is now available worldwide is reminiscent of the video for Ella Mai’s megahit and breakthrough summer single – Boo’ed Up. The natural, very relatable date night scenery helps those who love the messages embodied in R&B music as much as they love the rhythms to really get into the sound and feel of the song; serving as a perfect complement to the sonically pleasing output. The song grabs your attention from the very beginning.

As far as its sound, the single can be described as a mid-tempo R&B and Trap Hip Hop mashup. In many ways, If You Down sonically capitalizes on the modern R&B sounds that have made artistes the likes of Chris Brown, Drake, and Migos popular. Admittedly, there are many artistes who try this sound trying to ride a wave, but doing so unsuccessfully. Unlike his contemporaries, however, Evante does it well.

Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evantemusic/

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EvanteMusic