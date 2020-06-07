Featured / Music / R&B Music / R&B Music Videos / R&B News / R&B Videos

Evante Releases New Single “If You Down”

Singersroomby Singersroom

Listen to “If you Down” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoTrizpqJ5w

Evante has been an independent R&B act for the last few years and he is back in 2020 right in time to kick of the summer with a new feel-good single titled “If You Down”. The video for If You Down which is now available worldwide is reminiscent of the video for Ella Mai’s megahit and breakthrough summer single – Boo’ed Up. The natural, very relatable date night scenery helps those who love the messages embodied in R&B music as much as they love the rhythms to really get into the sound and feel of the song; serving as a perfect complement to the sonically pleasing output. The song grabs your attention from the very beginning.

As far as its sound, the single can be described as a mid-tempo R&B and Trap Hip Hop mashup. In many ways, If You Down sonically capitalizes on the modern R&B sounds that have made artistes the likes of Chris Brown, Drake, and Migos popular. Admittedly, there are many artistes who try this sound trying to ride a wave, but doing so unsuccessfully. Unlike his contemporaries, however, Evante does it well.

Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evantemusic/
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EvanteMusic

Singersroom

Since 2005, Singersroom has been the voice of R&B around the world. Connect with us via social media below.

View all posts by Singersroom →

You might also like

Is Michael Jackson Forced Into a Comeback by His Debts?

Robin Thicke – I’m An Animal

Tony Williams – Another You Feat. Kanye West

Ciara Goes Topless, Announces ‘Sorry’ Video Premiere

Keyshia Cole Debuts On Billboard 200, Earns Sixth Top 10 Album

Ariana Grande Performs ‘The Way’ And ‘Problem’ at iHeartRadio Music Awards