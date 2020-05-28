K’Coneil Releases Hot New Single “Quarantine n Chill” & Interview

WATCH “QUARANTINE N CHILL” VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6C5cLA9Bli8

“The lustfully charged video features hot and sexy scenes from a few sexy ladies in their homes. They are recording themselves dancing to the song while entertaining the singer in true “quarantine & chill” fashion. Since its release over the weekend, the video has already racked up over 700,000 views.”

It’s got a smooth very rhythmic sound reminiscent of Jamaican Rasta. The lyrics are very sexually explicit. Everyone enjoys a song or two about the world’s favorite pastime.

The quarantine refers to the Covid-19 virus that’s forcing us all indoors. K’Coneil points out how he’s going to continue spending his time indoors. It’s probably an immensely popular choice being exercised by many while stuck inside during quarantine.

The music has many traditional sounds with the addition of timing that’s slightly varied from the norm. Every note is sung, no rap. You must move to this song. The clavinet is resonating with rhythms that make you move involuntarily and voluntarily. The drums are multi-layered giving you that undertone of Africana. Their synthesizer is getting a workout and truly earning its keep.

K’Coneil has made “Quarantine and Chill” a potential chart buster. The song has all the right elements that formulate a hit on the rhythm and blues charts. It is a well composed tune, that is set to music that compels you to move.

Interview with K’Coneil

What made you decide that you wanted to become a singer?

I was born into a family of singers so it was natural that I also picked up the craft and the fact I was gifted with a voice made it even more clear that I should be a singer.

What goals do you have for the next year?

I definitely have many goals however the main goal is for K’Coneil to be a household name; and one that’s known for great music.

Next is tour Europe and expand the fan base across that continent. Another goal is to have a hit single and that my album be nominated for a billboard.

Who inspires you the most musically?

I’ve been inspired by many great artists over the years but my biggest inspiration has come from BabyFace; Beenie man and Usher.

Jay Z is a musical inspiration as well but for more than just his music; his business sense and how he has transitioned into a mogul is very inspiring.

If you could tell our audience one thing about yourself, what would it be?

That I’m the most persistent and optimistic person u will ever meet…

I believe in hard work and always looking at the glass half full and not empty and that mentality has brought me through a lot of tough times.

Therefore it’s best to always stay positive and keep good energy as it’s great for mental health and productivity.

Links

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/thekconeil

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Thekconeil

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/thekconeil

Website: http://www.kconeilmusic.com