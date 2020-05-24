Christiané Fox “Hometown” Single Review & Interview

LISTEN TO “HOMETOWN” ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu7BuvL3edk

Christiané Fox keeps things pretty light and simple with a look back at what she loved about her hometown growing up. The song Hometown is accompanied with a reminiscing music video visiting some of the old areas of her city.

Just about anyone can relate to the connection to their hometown later on in life. While she would like to see some things look like they did in the past, she understands that time goes on, and there are always changes in life.

From a music perspective, the song is pretty simple to learn with a catchy chorus that will have people thinking about their own childhood. Fox shows off some great vocals and creative writing with some of the lyrics as well. The song seems to really focuse on making sure that the positives are looked at from a time when everyone was a little more innocent. Things are always changing, whether we like it or not. It is still the hometown that everyone will feel a connection to.

The delivery from Fox perfectly fits the tone of the song the entire time. She does a great job of bringing the song to life and setting the mood for everyone else. Do not be surprised at all if she continues to go down this route with future releases after having some success here.

Interview with Christiané Fox

What made you decide that you wanted to become a singer?

I have sang since I was a child. My father ran a basketball league and would give me the microphone to sing a solo before the basketball games, songs such as “He’s got the whole world in His hands” and “Jesus loves me.” I remember singing for my pre-school graduation and for church, so singing has always been there for me. My older brother had a keyboard in his room and I fell in love with the piano at a young age. I would push the demo button and sing along random lyrics and dance to it. I was the “piano girl” in my elementary school class. But it wasn’t until I was 13 and I played piano and sang in public. After performing Alicia Keys’ “If I ain’t got you” for the 8th grade talent show, I realized I really loved to perform that way. Ever since then, I honed my craft so that I could get better at performing and composing new things.

What goals do you have for the next year?

I plan to release two albums within the next seven months. “Hometown” is a single from my first album, “Hometown Dreaming” which will be released this summer. I am continuing to work on my future projects and am collaborating with local producers, musicians, and artists. I would like to tour next year once the pandemic cools down.

Who inspires you the most musically?

I have many inspirations, but Stevie Wonder is one of my greatest inspirations. His music is a perfect blend of great melodies, meaningful lyrics, and unparalleled musicianship. I like to stay open minded about music listening, but overall I appreciate profound music that leaves a mark and is enjoyed by different generations.

If you could tell our audience one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I hope to contribute to the new generation of musical excellence and soul music in its purest form, undefiled by quantitative expectations. I make music because it is my passion and will continue to make music until the end.