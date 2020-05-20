Taylor Pace Interview & Review of “One Last Time”

LISTEN TO “ONE LAST TIME”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR7XIPmRgUE

In this song, handsome Taylor Pace sings about an ex who he's still obviously in love with, and how he wishes he could be with her 'one last time'. Not only is this song catchy and easy to sing along with, but it is very sexy, and as Taylor belts out those sultry lyrics, feelings of love and sensuality emanate throughout your entire body.

If you are yet to listen to "One Last Time" by Taylor Pace, you don't know what you're missing.

Taylor Pace Interview

What made you decide that you wanted to become a singer?

I grew up in a musical family and as the youngest it was just the culture I was brought up in. So I actually feel like I never decided to be one I was just born one- like how I was just born black or a male. It is what I am.

What goals do you have for the next year?

I want to have my music featured in TV, Movies and Film. I’d also like to produce and write for many more artist. I feel like a person can “sing” through other people through production and writing so that’s a thing. I want to hit 100K followers on IG by summer of next year just with authentic good content that’s inspiring or entertaining and that people can relate to- none of that buying followers or bot bs.

Who inspires you the most musically?

Lately I’ve been really inspired by Jacob Collier and PJ Morton but the tried and true inspirations as a singer have been Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Prince, Donny Hathaway, Brandi, Raphael Saadiq, D’Angelo. Really anybody that sings from that place we all recognize as having to do with the soul. I feel like you can’t help but be inspired by that. Even more recently I’ve just been inspired by everyday life and, without going too deep, just the natural phenomenon of music.

If you could tell our audience one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Stereotypical expectations are a turn off for me. I actually don’t want to do a bunch of stuff they’ve heard. I wanna tap into their core likes and pleasures and find a space to create some stuff that feels new and good yet kinda familiar all at the same time. Plus I’d tell them that I don’t like staying up late unless I’m gigging LOL.

