Aliza Li Releases New Single ‘Bit a Lemon”.

Listen to the song on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/30giEStQMHnB4wiawDuKHH?si=bKr4Kpa9RFGaj8Bx2BNd6g

Aliza Li is an Atlanta based singer-songwriter known for her soulful vibes with blends of Neo-Soul, RnB, and TrapSoul. She recently released her first EP titled “Sometimes I Get High”.

IG: @h3yalizali https://www.instagram.com/h3yalizali/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/h3yalizali

Spotify Artist page: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0AloD8IYrcnleR7KtfMmwM?si=NWsFsLTTQfuEE6KUyF3aCQ