Music / R&B Music / R&B Music Videos / R&B News / R&B Videos

Aliza Li Releases New Single ‘Bit a Lemon”

Singersroomby Singersroom

Aliza Li Releases New Single ‘Bit a Lemon”.

Listen to the song on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/30giEStQMHnB4wiawDuKHH?si=bKr4Kpa9RFGaj8Bx2BNd6g

Aliza Li is an Atlanta based singer-songwriter known for her soulful vibes with blends of Neo-Soul, RnB, and TrapSoul. She recently released her first EP titled “Sometimes I Get High”.

Aliza Li

IG: @h3yalizali https://www.instagram.com/h3yalizali/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/h3yalizali
Spotify Artist page: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0AloD8IYrcnleR7KtfMmwM?si=NWsFsLTTQfuEE6KUyF3aCQ

Singersroom

Since 2005, Singersroom has been the voice of R&B around the world. Connect with us via social media below.

View all posts by Singersroom →

You might also like

Rihanna, Bruno Mars and Jay Z Among Most Illegally Downloaded Artists in 2013

Video: Amber Mark – What If (VEVO Live Performance)

jorja-smith-lost-found-cover

Jorja Smith to Release Debut Album ‘Lost & Found’ on June 8th

dawn-richard-redemption-album

D∆WN to Drop Final Album From Trilogy Series on November 18; Reveals New Song ‘Renegades’

Omarion Talks Maturity, Being Accepted As An Adult Artist

jessie-j-queen

Jessie J Empowers Women With New Single “Queen”