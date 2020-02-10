Former T-Pain Artists Jay & Tay Join Forces For The Sultry “No More”

Jay Lyriq and Tay Dizm, former recording artists on T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment, reveal their sultry new collaboration, “No More.” Serving as the second single from their forthcoming ‘Jay & Tay’ EP.

On the feel-good gem, produced by GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum songwriter Jimi Kendrix (Jay Z, 50 Cent, Patti LaBelle), the two deliver silky vocals and harmonic bars about exes who claim they are over but continue to hook-up when they’ve been drinking.

“No More” follows Jay & Tay’s summertime jam “Work N Play” released last June. The artists who became friends and began working together while signed to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment are finishing their self-titled EP due this Spring. Tay describes the music as “Real rap, real R&B, real situations. Definitely feel good music. It’s just us being ourselves.”

While Jay Lyriq and Tay Dizm continue to work as solo artists as well, Jay says their “Jay & Tay” project will fill a void in the R&B and hip hop space. “There’s no one doing anything like this,” he says. “The rap songs now are more melody driven, not like the rap from back in the day. Tay’s coming. He’s rapping and I’m singing. As long as we come with the right material, everybody will enjoy it.”

