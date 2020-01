Rising singer/songwriter Christian Paul unwraps the music video for his single, “Chapter,” the lead offering off his forthcoming debut EP, coming soon.

The record serves as an intimate and soulful love letter to a special love interest.

Based in Jacksonville, by way of Alabama, Christian’s music is influenced and inspired by Marvin Gaye, Maxwell, Curtis Mayfield, D’Angelo, Prince, and other legends.

Turn to Christian’s “Chapter” below: