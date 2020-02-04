Syleena Johnson Drops 10th Album ‘Woman’ (Stream)

Syleena Johnson follows up her 2017 project, Rebirth of Soul, with the brand new studio album, ‘Woman.’

The 12-song project, which includes an intro and outro, is headed by the empowering, thought-provoking, and emotionally-infused title track, “Woman.”

“As an artist, my super power is to be able to use my artistry to evoke emotion and change,” Syleena stated about the single. “With what woman have endured in this world, I believe this record will empower and inspire and hopefully change a few perspectives.”

The album, Johnson’s 10th, also features the single “Freelance Lover” and collaborations with 112’s Q. Parker and Raheem DeVaughn. The vocal powerhouse bares her soul on this album, crooning about self-love, relationships, and social injustices.

Stream ‘Woman’ below: