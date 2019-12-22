R&B singer Syleena Johnson and co-host of TV One’s daytime talk show, Sister Circle Live, has released the official video for “Freelance Lover,” a track off her forthcoming album Woman. The Grammy-nominated songstress explores the topic of men with multiple love interests, but aren’t necessarily ready to love. This song speaks to the overall message of her forthcoming album, which is to inspire and empower women to after all their dreams despite what any man has to say! Syleena’s sultry voice, combined with her timeless beauty, classic style, and one-of-a-kind raspy tone has made her a fan favorite for nearly twenty years.

The accompanying visual, directed by Syleena herself, is a captivating production that creatively augments the lyrics Syleena expresses in this song. Taking a page out of the Brady Bunch opening sequence, each square showcases a different woman that the freelance lover attempts to swoon. The chorus passionately sings, “You’re just a freelance lover/ Slippin from their fingers/ Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh/ You’re just a freelance lover.”

By adding contemporary flourishes to gritty soul, Syleena delivers lush melodies and thought-provoking vocals as she proclaims the power of womanhood and the reflection of identity. Growing up on the sounds of soul, blues, and jazz, Syleena developed an intense infatuation with the power of music. After stepping into mainstream R&B in the early 2000s, the veteran singer has forged an impressive career as a vocalist and songwriter. The Chicago-native has collaborated with fellow Chicago hitmakers like Kanye West and Common. She has also scored hit collaborations on Busta Rhymes’ “Tonight I’m Gonna Let It Go,” Fabolous’ “Hypnotic,” and R.Kelly’s “I Am Your Woman.” With numerous albums under her belt, she has made it known that she is one of the greatest performers of her generation with a lasting career.

Her 10th studio album “Woman” is set to release on January 31st, 2020 – under eOne Nashville. The project follows her 2017 release, Rebirth Of Soul, which was curated and produced by her father, legendary soul/blues singer Syl Johnson. The vocal powerhouse bares her soul on this album, crooning about self-love, relationships, and social injustices. The 13-track project contains emotionally-rich collaborations from Q.Parker and Raheem DeVaughn. In addition to the album, Syleena will be partaking in the City Winery Tour.

Syleena Johnson “Woman” Album Tracklist:

1) Woman (Intro)

2) Long Time Ago

3) Mountains

4) Come Inside My House

5) Freelance Lover

6) I Deserve More

7) Home (featuring Q. Parker)

8) Believer

9) Shero

10) Frontline (featuring Raheem DeVaughn)

11) Woman

12) Woman (Outro)

Check out the visual for “Freelance Lover” below:

Written by: Erica Ni’Cole