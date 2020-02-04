K. Michelle Releases New Album ‘All Monsters Are Human’ (Stream)

R&B singer/songwriter K. Michelle returns with her highly-anticipated new album, ‘All Monsters Are Human,’ via Entertainment One (“eOne”). The project is the first under this partnership and is K Michelle’s first project as an indie artist.

Executive produced by K. Michelle, the album features the street single, ‘SupaHood,’ featuring City Girls and Kash Doll and the Billboard and Mediabase UAC charts top 10 lead offering, “The Rain.” Michelle also collaborated with producers and songwriters, including Jazze Pha, Drumma Boy, Lil Ronnie, Brandon ‘B.A.M.’ Hodge and more.

On ‘All Monsters Are Human,’ K. Michelle seems to be in her comfort zone, delivering songs that are near and dear to her current life.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to the new album, K. Michelle also released a new visual for instant grat track “Just Like Jay.”