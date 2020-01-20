Toronto-based songstress Staasia Daniels returns with the passionate-filled new project, ‘Unheard Volumes.’ Primed for cuffin’ season, the new LP sees the R&B songstress being vulnerable and emotional as she stimulates hearts and minds with her sultry delivery and thought-provoking lyrics.

“I’m only striving to be my best during times where I feel the worst. I hope you just just vibe, and feel,” states Staasia.

According to a press release, Staasia’s bare-all honesty is raw and refreshing, summing up many of our true feelings without the false pretenses that we often put up: for others, and for ourselves. Just pure feels and energy, straight from your ears to your heart – delivered only Staasia Daniels can.

Stream ‘Unheard Volumes’ below or here!