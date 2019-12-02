There are many ways to counter hate and R&B artist Tinashe seems to have it down pat!

Recently, sh*t starter Azealia Banks called out the “2 On” hitmaker by alleging that Tinashe copied her pose for her “Songs For You” album artwork, which showed Tinashe lying on the floor in a tiny black bikini top and white pants. Azealia shared a photo on her Instagram account of her doing a similar pose in black bikini and captioned it, “Lmfao Tinashe tried it. Now she think she f.k.a twigs with the painting. Santa please bring the girls some originality for Xmas.”

Banks continued her messiness by commenting on one of Tinashe’s Instagram posts to further accuse her of copying FKA Twigs. “Girl you don’t get tired of copying f.k.a twigs?” Azealia wrote.

After noticing the comment, Tinashe took the high road, replying, “lololl happy thanksgiving girl, wishing you peace and happiness, stream ‘song for you’.”

Many fans also came to Tinashe’s defense, with some assuring her that all the female musicians that Azealia disses are usually the big ones, which means Tinashe’s already considered a big artist. “Tinashe is perfectly fine making her now independent money while you’re in a 2 bedroom apartment selling bussy soap and contributing nothing to society,” one wrote, as someone else roasted Azealia, “You don’t get tired of being nothing but a negative influence on the world?”

“Only reason why we see your name still is because of this kinda clownery you spread,” someone else commented. Meanwhile, one other blasted the rapper, “You’re promoting a song on SoundCloud vs my sis on Apple Music… calm down girl.”

In the past, Azealia Banks has picked on artists like Rihanna, Lizzo, Normani Kordei, and a few other female musicians.