The days of fighting with her record label to release her album are now being R&B artist Tinashe!

Following her departure from RCA Records and a new management deal with Roc Nation, the singer-songwriter debuts her first independent project and fourth studio album called ‘Songs for You.’

The 15-song set boasts collaborations with 6LACK (“Touch & Go”), Ms Banks (“Die a Little Bit”), and G-Eazy (“So Much Better”), and showcases a more vulnerable side of Tinashe. These songs could be considered her most detailed body of work as she lets her experiences and life hurdles lead the creative charge.

“I wanted to give people a real experience that they could really sink their teeth into,” Tinashe told Hip Hop Mike. “There are a few moments that are in your feels. I had to really open myself up. It’s the most vulnerable project I’ve ever put out.”

She added, “It was truly me and that was all I was bringing to the studio, my emotions.”

The project also features records that we are accustomed to from Tinashe: “There is a lot of range on this album as well. There’s still club bops. There’s still stuff that you want to listen to when you just wanna have a good time.

Stream ‘Songs for You’ below!