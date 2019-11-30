Veteran R&B singer Tamia gets into the holiday spirit with the release of her soulful rendition of the holiday classic “Someday At Christmas.” On the track, produced by long-time collaborator Shep Crawford, the six-time Grammy winner and vocal powerhouse captivates with her sultry rendition as she brings warmth into households.

Tamia shares on Twitter: “The holidays are one of my favorite times of the year🥰 spending time with loved ones, reflecting on the year and refocusing on new goals for the year to come🎄Excited to share this rendition @shepcrawford and I did of one of our most loved songs “Someday At Christmas” OUT FRIDAY.”

Originally recorded and made a household favorite by Stevie Wonder, the song’s meaning still echoes the wishes of all of us during a time when we long to have peace and celebrate with our loved ones.

“Someday At Christmas” is available on all digital platforms now.