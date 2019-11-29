New Jack Swing legend Montell Jordan is back with his eighth studio album and his first studio release in over a decade.

Dubbed ‘The Masterpiece,’ the 10-song project follows 2008’s ‘Let It Rain’ and features collaborations with Christian rapper Lecrae, his wife Kristin Jordan, Dove Award winner Crystal Nicole, and more.

Heralded by the first single, “When I’m Around You,” which features Lecrae, the LP dabbles in the inspiration and R&B genres with themes of love, relationship, lasting memories, and more. The content is positive and inspirational, and Montell, who retired from music to join the church over a decade ago, sounds unapologetically happy.

Listen via Spotify here!

Earlier this month, Montell and Keith Sweat announced a set of UK tour dates for March 2020. Including dates in Manchester (O2 Ritz) on March 26th, indigo2 London on March 28th and O2 Birmingham Institute on March 29th, tickets for the TCO and Geestar Empire tour are available via the venues and the usual ticket outlets.

Montell’s debut single, “This Is How We Do It,” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to become a global hit, which is still played heavily across the world. His debut album went platinum and sold over a million copies and he went on to release follow-up hits such as “Somethin’ 4 Da Honeyz,” “Let’s Ride,” “I Like” and “Get it on Tonite.” In addition to his own impressive discography, as a songwriter and producer, he has also crafted hits for the likes of Sisqo, Deborah Cox, and Christina Milian.

Keith Sweat and Montell Jordan 2020 tour dates:

Thursday, March 26th O2 Ritz Manchester

Saturday, March 28th indigo2 London

Sunday, March 29th O2 Birmingham Institute