90’s R&B star Montell Jordan makes his return to music with the brand new single, “When I’m Around You.” The uptempo offering is the veteran singer’s first release in over a decade.

Featuring rapper Lecrae, the nostalgic “When I’m Around You” boasts Jordan’s smooth and warm vocals with intoxicating production, inspired by the past.

It’s happening. I have recorded about 7 songs already that I feel really great about. They are songs about relationships, they are songs that will have people moving again. I have a song called “When I’m Around You” that features Lecrae. There is some stuff coming and I’m super excited about it. You will hear it this year. That’s the extent of what I can say now. This is not a “Yea I’m in the studio….” This is an actual album project that’s coming that will probably be called “Masterpeace.” I believe this will be independent unless somebody wants to become a part of it, but right now it’s being recorded and written and done independently. This is the first time I’ve spoken about this, so your podcast has an exclusive! Yea, It’s coming! – From youknowIgotsoul.com

Jordan is readying his eighth studio album, his first since 2008’s ‘Let It Rain.’