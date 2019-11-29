Relationships are hard work. Philly’s newest soul sensation Doug C. Jr. defines that sentiment with his latest single, “Why Would I Lie.”

According to Doug, “Why Would I Lie” is about “the beauty and uncertainty of love. Trust and reassurance are paramount.” The ShizzieWho-directed music video shows a simple day in the life of a couple with the essentials that serve a strong foundation in their relationship, according to Doug: love, trust, and reassurance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Why Would I Lie” follows the 2018 release of Doug’s single, “Mean.” With the soulful flair of PJ Morton, and the non-conformity of Pharrell Williams’ creativity, Doug is set to make waves with his masterful R&B/Soul sound.

If you’re in New York City, be sure to catch his live performance at The West End Lounge tonight (Friday, November 29) for his Uptown Soul Lounge debut. RSVP for the event here: http://uptownsoullounge.splashthat.com. Space is limited, so don’t delay.

The song is available on all digital streaming platforms!