On the heels of her fourth studio album, ‘Songs For You,’ R&B artist Tinashe shares a music video for her G-Eazy collaboration, “So Much Better.”

In the Mynxii White-directed clip, mostly shot in Japan, the singer-songwriter serves self-worth and female empowerment while rocking high-fashion outfits. From holding a Dobermann on a leash to burning roses to getting close to a snake, Nashe makes it perfectly clear that she’s okay.

“Bad bitch, I don’t give a f*ck about your girlfriend,” she sings.

Tinashe’s 15-song album also boasts collaborations with 6LACK (“Touch & Go”) and Ms Banks (“Die a Little Bit”), and showcases a more vulnerable side of the songstress. “This project is my cathartic release, a new beginning, a new era, a new decade,” said Tinashe, who released the project independently. “I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve grown up and I am so incredibly thankful to have done so through this music.”