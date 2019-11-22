After a month of teasing, the much-anticipated collaboration with Summer Walker and Chris Brown has arrived!

On the groovy and snapping “Something Real,” produced by London On Da Track, the collaborators show off their blended chemistry while delivering intoxicating vocals about their desires.

“I want something, something that I can feel,” sings Summer as Brown braggadociously adds, “I know you ain’t never had nobody in your life that’ll come through and do you right / Girl, I might just give you a daughter.”

Summer’s debut album, Over It, landed at #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #7 on the U.K. chart. The LP sold 134,000 album equivalents, giving the singer-songwriter the largest debut for an R&B female artist in three years since Beyonce’s Lemonade.

She is currently on her “First and Last Tour,” which runs through Dec. 22 in Atlanta. She recently canceled 20 dates due to her social anxiety. Meanwhile, Chris just welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.