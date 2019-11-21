Looks like Grammy-winning R&B artist Chris Brown is a dad, again!

Brown and ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed a son on Wednesday (Nov. 20), which they seemly confirmed via social media.

The “Loyal” hitmaker shared a close-up black-and-white photo of himself gazing down at something adoringly with the caption, “11-20-2019,” which lead followers to believe he was referring to the birth date of his new bundle of joy. In a second post, Brown is photographed from the side with a hoodie pulled up over his head to display the word “BORN” embroidered on the top.

Meanwhile, model Harris took to her Instagram Story timeline on Thursday with a gushing note: “I was in love, when I first saw you,” she wrote, alongside a red heart emoji.

This is the first child for Harris, who will be a half-brother to Brown’s 5-year-old daughter Royalty.

In June, Page Six revealed that the two were expecting their first child. Fans started speculating in May after Brown left comments such as “BM BAD” on Harris’ Instagram photos with heart and kissy face emojis.

Brown shares his little girl with another ex, Nia Guzman, who fell pregnant while Brown was in an on/off relationship with model-turned-actress Karrueche Tran.