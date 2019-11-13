Fans of Summer Walker may have to travel to other states if they want to see her perform live.

The R&B sensation canceled several dates on her “First and Last Tour,” citing that the jaunt “doesn’t really coexist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality.” She made the announcement Tuesday in a video on her Instagram.

“I really, really, really, appreciate anyone who genuinely loves my music, play the f*ck out of my music, come to the shows, come to the meet and greet, supports me, and really love and accept my personality,” reveals Summer in an Instagram video. “Unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to finish this tour because it doesn’t really coexist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality. I really hope that people understand at the end of the day that I’m a person, I have feelings…I get tired, I get sad, and it’s just a lot. I don’t want to lose myself for someone else. I wanna give y’all what I can, so I’m gonna keep making music, and I’m gonna do a few shows, but I can’t finish.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Live Nation also confirmed the cancelation to fans who purchased tickets.

On Saturday, Walker performed at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and headlined her own sold-out show at L.A.’s The Novo on Friday where she brought out Usher and Jhené Aiko. She addressed her anxiety while on stage, stating, “If anybody in here has social anxiety, I just wanna let you know that shit is real, but don’t let it stop the bag.” She continued, “Don’t let it stop anything that you wanna do.”

Walker also received criticism for not hugging fans during her meet and greets. “For those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me,” she explained. “So I ask you please respect my space in those moments.”

Below are remaining dates Summer will play on her “First and Last Tour,” which kicked off last month in London. There were 29 remaining dates on the trek, which was scheduled to run through Dec. 22 in Atlanta.

Nov 25 Toronto

Nov 26 Chicago

Nov 27 Royal Oak

Dec 2 Boston

Dec 5 Philadelphia

Dec 7 NYC

Dec 8 NYC

Dec 22 ATL

Summer’s debut album, Over It, landed at #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #7 on the U.K. chart. The LP sold 134,000 album equivalents, giving the singer-songwriter the largest debut for an R&B female artist in three years since Beyonce’s Lemonade.