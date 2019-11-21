Former Fifth Harmony star Normani has been chosen as the first-ever brand ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

The 23-year-old singer, who took the stage for a sultry performance during the label’s runway show in September, will front upcoming holiday campaigns featuring the newest looks from the boundary-breaking lingerie brand.

Normani shared the news on her Instagram profile along with a series of sultry photos modeling a fiery red Savage x Fenty bra, underwear, and garters.

“I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @badgalriri,” she wrote. “I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!”

In an official statement on the Savage x Fenty website, Rihanna states: “Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador,” Rihanna said. “She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

Congrats to Normani and kudos to Rihanna!