After turning everybody and their Momma on with her appearance in Teyana Taylor’s recently released sensual music video for “Morning,” West Coast songstress Kehlani returns with a heart-wrenching new song called, “You Know Wussup.”

Combining soaring harmonies with raw vocals, on The Rascals-produced “You Know Wussup,” Kehlani boldly invites listeners into her personal life by revealing her relationship trials with rapper YG.

“Why I gotta beg to be chosen over your vices, over your liquor?” she shares, which probably stems from an incident on Halloween where YG was spotted getting cozy with another woman outside a nightclub. “Why I gotta ask for flowers / I deserve roses / I deserve bigger / I know you’re trying to change, but is it all worth the wait?”

Kehlani dives deeper, sharing her vulnerability without name dropping YG, but anyone can tell it’s about him. At one point, she even sings, “You’re still my love / You’re still my heart / That’s still my dick / Still wanna be Mrs. Jackson / Still wanna be a co-captain.” She later adds, “Waited five years to be on the team / Look damn good f*ckin’ with me.”

Additionally, she showed her love through the pain, insisting, “And I still tell the world I’m in love with you / ‘Cause I ain’t ashamed to say / Got your name tatted on my wrist / Any bitch got a bone to pick, you know whose phone to hit.”

After video surfaced of YG seemingly kissing a mystery brunette in his red Lamborghini after leaving Todd Gurley’s Halloween party in L.A. last month, he dubbed the cheating allegations a misstep, saying he was drunk, but did not kiss the woman.

“He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani,” his rep told The Shade Room. “He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”

The rapper, 29, and singer, 24, went public with their relationship during New York Fashion Week in September.