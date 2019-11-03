Cuffin’ season is in full effect!

Teyana Taylor returns with the new single and accompanying music video called “Morning,” and it will definitely get your hormones rising. With supporting vocals and visual assistance from West Coast songstress Kehlani, let’s just say, you’re in for a heated and sensual awakening.

In the red-light special clip, both artists, who have been known to go both ways, get up close and personal, rubbing, feeling, kissing on each other. It’s a wet and wild affair!

“@teyanataylor what an incredible artist! thanks for inviting me on the song and directing such a fire video,” Kehlani shared. “being on set with her and her amazing crew of woman was epic.. inspiring as ever. go check out Morning, her album is about to be one for the books.”

Taylor adds, “I would like to thank my amazing staff for helping @kehlani & I bring da magic for da moanin.”

“Morning” is the second release from Teyana’s forthcoming project, ‘The Album.’ The track follows the King Combs-assisted single, “How You Want It.”

Teyana’s last album was the critically-acclaimed, Kanye West-executive produced ‘KTSE,’ which was released 2018 via G.O.O.D. Music/ Def Jam.