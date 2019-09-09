It’s official, R&B singer Kehlani and West Coast rapper YG are a new couple.

TMZ broke the news, spotting the two entering a New York restaurant and later leaving holding hands Thursday Night (Sept 5) during New York Fashion Week. Paparazzi questioned if the two were a couple but the two refused to comment. See the TMZ video below.

Following the sighting, Kehlani, 24, would put speculations to rest by making it official with a series of Instagram photos including the 26-year-old “My Hittas” rapper, with the caption, “cats out the bag.”

Rumors of the two as an item have swirled for weeks now with no evidence. This is YG’s first high-profile relationship. Kehlani’s previous relationships include NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving and hit-making singer/songwriter/producer PartyNextDoor.

Shortly after the reveal, R&B superstars, along with Kehlani’s Tsumani Mob, rallied around the star on social media to shower her with their love and support. Among the comments include R&B and Popstars Ari Lennox, Mario, Ty Dolla $ign, Monica, Eric Bellinger, JOJO, Jacob Latimore and Summerella. “❤️❤️❤️❤️ The “happy” that is screaming out of these pictures!!! Yes!!,” says Becky G.

Best of luck to the new couple!