Fantasia teams with R&B General Tank and The Bonfyre for a hyper-soulful remix of her single, “PTSD.”

While Fantasia paints a vivid picture to the meaning of P.T.S.D. (Post Traumatic Sex Disorder), Tank and Bonfyre turn up the heat, making for a more appetizing and emotionally-rich collaboration.

“I can tell you ain’t never been the same / I could tell by the way you scream my name,” sings Tank. “In too deep, knock that thing out the frame / Now you can’t get this D off your brain.”

The Bonfyre coos, “That back to back sh*t make me quiver / The 2 in the morning still get up.”

“PTSD,” which features T-Pain on the original version, is lifted from Fantasia’s recently released her album, ‘Sketchbook.’

“This was a much edgier song for me but one that I felt was needed on the Sketchbook album,” Fantasia previously voiced about the track. “Many people have experienced disappointment in the pursuit of love, but refuse to let one bad experience dictate their entire outlook on love & romance overall.”

Fantasia, Tank, and The Bonfyre are currently on a 29-city North American tour. The trek will commence on December 6th in Los Angeles, CA at the Microsoft Theatre.