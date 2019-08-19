True R&B fans got a treat coming this fall. Vocal powerhouse and American Idol alum, Fantasia makes her return to music by announcing a headlining 29-city North American tour. The jaunt will launch on October 17th in Columbia, SC at Township Auditorium and will make stops in major cities like Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, New Orleans, Houston, and Charlotte. The trek will commence on December 6th in Los Angeles, CA at the Microsoft Theatre.

“I’ve been blessed to perform all over the world and have never been as excited & hungry to hit the stage as I am for this tour!” states Fantasia about the upcoming tour and what fans can expect. “The stage is my sacred place and where I feel most connected with people through my music. This tour is sure to be one that’s full of great surprises, incredible energy, and an absolutely great time for everyone who is able to come party with Rock Soul in the city nearest you.”

Fantasia will headline the tour with Robin Thicke, Tank, and The Bonfyre. Supporting acts may vary based on location. Ticket sales begin Friday, August 23 for the general public with an October 17 kick-off date that runs through the remainder of the year. For more information on tour details including special VIP packages, visit www.FantasiaOfficial.com.

Fans will hear their favorite Fantasia hits along with a first-live-listen of songs from her soon-to-be-released 7th studio album, Sketchbook — set for an October release via Rock Soul/BMG. The project is herald by the new single, “PTSD” featuring T-Pain. While remaining sexy and provocative with its infectious, laid-back beat, “PTSD” speaks to good riddance of a love that is far from conducive to your mental-health stability.

“This was a much edgier song for me but one that I felt was needed on the Sketchbook album. Many people have experienced disappointment in the pursuit of love, but refuse to let one bad experience dictate their entire outlook on love & romance overall,” Fantasia says about the track.

“PTSD” follows the lead single, “Enough,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Adult R&B charts, was featured on both Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple Music’s R&B Hot Tracks playlists, and garnered a hail of praise after Fantasia’s invigorating performance of the single at the 2019 BET Awards.

LISTEN TO “ENOUGH” ABOVE AND PRE-SAVE “PTSD” ON ALL DIGITAL PLATFORMS HERE!

Fantasia 2019 North American Tour Dates:

10.17 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

10-18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

10-19 – Southhaven, – Landers Center

10-20 – St Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

10-24 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s PAC

10-25 – New York – Hulu Theatre

10-26 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

10-27 – Fairfax, VA (DC) – Eagle Bank Arena

11-01 – Baltimore, MD – UMBC Center

11-02 – Norfolk, VA – Constant Center

11-03 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theatre

11-07 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

11-08 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre

11-09 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

11-10 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

11-14 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre

11-15 – Jackson, MS – Mississippi Coliseum

11-16 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena

11-17 – Shreveport, LA – Municipal Auditorium

11-21 – Augusta, GA – James Brown Arena

11-22 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Casino

11-23 – Tampa, FL – Juengling Center

11-24 – Columbus, GA – Civic Center

11-27 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center

11-29 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

11-30 – Savannah, GA – Civic Center

12-1 – Raleigh, NC – PNC

12-5 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

12- 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theatre