After a decade-plus hiatus, R&B artist Nivea returns with the new album, ‘Mirrors.’

Nivea’s last album was 2006’s ‘Animalistic,’ but in 2018, she appeared on “Dope New Gospel,” a track on Lil Wayne’s latest album ‘The Carter V,’ and she also released the single, “Circles.”

The new LP features thirteen songs as Nivea hopes to revive her fan base after dropping past hits like “21 Questions” and “Don’t Mess With My Man.”

Last year (2018), we featured Nivea in our My Room series, where she spoke about her musical projects, family, giving back, and more.

“It’s my time; I feel comfortable now, my kids are at a certain age… I’m ready,” Nivea told us during the sitdown. Check that out here and stream her new album below.