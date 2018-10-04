Nivea’s Man Got Her Going in “Circles”

Nivea is taking advantage of her newfound buzz by releasing a music video for a new song called “Circles.” On the ballad, the “Don’t Mess With My Man” hitmaker emotionally details the failures and betrayal in her broken relationship.

“This ain’t makin’ sense /F*ckin’ with my friends / ‘Posed to be my man / What is happenin’?” She sings, later adding on the chorus, “Everything you said / Everything you did / Got me runnin’ ’round in circles.”

The accompany visual highlights the anger in the tumultuous relationship as Nivea is seen cursing out her no good man.

“Circles” is slated to appear on Nivea’s upcoming double album, Mirrors/The Randy Watson Project. The R&B songstress recently appeared in the BET digital feature, Finding: Nivea, and she’s also featured on Baby Daddy Lil Wayne’s new album, Tha Carter V, on a song called “Dope New Gospel.”

Watch the video for “Circles” below: