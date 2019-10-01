Eric Bellinger recently dropped off the brand new project titled, ‘Saved By The Bellinger.’

On the 10-song set, which follows his fifth studio album, The Rebirth 2, released earlier this year, Bellinger continues to highlight his creativity and growth as an artist by giving us a gumbo of vibes. Featuring a collection of mid-tempo grooves and bouncy club gems, the album features collaborations with K Camp, Wale, Guapdad 4000, Marcus Black, and Kehlani.

“I love release day lol Another chance for me to let y’all in my brain,” Bellinger noted on Instagram. “Another opportunity to open your minds to new frequencies, sounds and sonics. Bending rules and blending jewels. This project means a lot to me. I’m a true R&B Singer but I love turnin up. I managed to combine the turn up wit the smooth. The melody wit the madness. The concepts wit the colors! 10 songs 10 hits. Short & sweet. Nice and simple. Everybody remembers saved by the bell…Welp, it’s time to be “Saved By The Bellinger.””

Bellinger will support the new LP with the 13-city Cuffing Season U.S. tour, kicking off on December 1st in Dallas, TX. Featuring special guest Ye Ali, Sy Ari Da Kid, and Garren, the trek will make stop in major cities like Houston, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping on December 23rd in San Francisco.