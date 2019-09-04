Producer Charlie Heat releases the new single, “Have A Good Time” with SYD of The Internet.

Charlie Heat is a Grammy-nominated producer signed to Kanye West’s record label G.O.O.D Music. He has produced for artists like Vic Mensa, Two-9, Madonna, Pusha T, Kehlani, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West, to name a few. The producer continues to work on records with West and has created top hits like “Facts (Charlie Heat Version)” from “The Life of Pablo” project.

In 2017, he released an EP with Ant Beale called “No Rain No Flowers.” Off the EP, the popular single “Sunshine” went viral this summer, receiving over 800,000 personal Tik Tok videos and reaching 50 million streams. The New Jersey native’s efforts were recognized at the recent Grammys with several nominations.

The R&B track “Have A Good Time” has a rhythmic bass that quickly puts you in a trance as SYD’s melodious, rich, lifting voice sings “You’re the only one, you oughta know, stay here with me, my love, think I finally found my pot of gold, pray you don’t leave my side.” This song is about having an unforgettable night, romantically savoring in each other’s companionship.

“Have A Good Time” is his latest single that will be on the forthcoming compilation album, “Fireworks.” The collection will also include the track “Aloha” with Denzel Curry, which has surpassed 12 million streams and single “WWYA” featuring Lil Baby and G Herbo. Charlie Heat’s new EP is set to be released this fall, with more of a star-studded lineup. Listen to “Have a Good Time” out now.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>