Veteran R&B artist Lyfe Jennings released his much anticipated new album, ‘777,’ a soulful and truth-telling body of work.

Headed by the lead single, “Accusing Me,” the 16-songs set includes guest appearances from Tank, Bobby V, and Algebra Blessett. ‘777’ features a combination of cleverly-written, emotionally-rich songs, and superb production, making for a very strong album.

“This is a task that requires soul-searching and the audacity to vocalize ones mistakes. I believe I’ve done that, honestly, over the past decade. I just hope this last album finds you better off than the previous 6 before it,” Lyfe states about the project. “I tried to keep my subject matter as even toned as i could, but y’all know me lol, I’m deep as fu#@. I could write for days about the process, but this time the music did all the talking for me. The album was a day, in a forever, in a never. I loved and hated every minute…Love y’all. Enjoy your LYFE and mines too….”

Lyfe previously mentioned that this project would be his last, but for someone who loves writing music, we sincerely doubt that.

‘777’ follows 2015’s ‘Tree of Lyfe’!