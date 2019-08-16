Roc Nation/Republic Records newcomer Angelica Vila drops a New York nostalgic gem called “All I Do Is 4 U.” On the grovy and blissful offering, the R&B songstress eloquently professes her commitment for a lover, showing that she’s a ride or die companion.

“All I do is for you / Morning, afternoon, to the night,” she sings. “All I do is for you / You can have me when you want me, baby / I do it for you, you, you and only you.”

“All I Do Is 4 U” follows Angelica’s buzz single, “More in the Morning,” which reached the #23 spot on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B Songs Airplay chart.

A live version of Angelica singing “All I Do Is 4 U” can also be heard on VEVO’s DSCVR.

Straight out of The Bronx, 20-year-old Angelica Vila brings back a bold and bright bounce from the New York streets. A one-two punch of sheer vocal talent and international flavor immediately turned hip-hop icon Fat Joe into a fan upon seeing her freestyle DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” on Instagram. Immediately after, he went on to sign her in late 2017 as she dove into countless studio sessions in New York and Miami. This life-changing moment served as the payoff for a lifelong grind that, since a young age, has been guided by her uncle-turned-manager, Nae Sketchie — a high-profile club promoter in New York City. The singer is signed to Fat Joe’s RNG label in partnership with Roc Nation/Republic Records.