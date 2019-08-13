Ashanti joins the AfroBeat movement by releasing the brand new single, “Pretty Little Thing,” featuring the genre-veteran Afro B.

“Whenever it comes to you / Memories on rewind / Every thought of you / Playing inside my mind,” Ashanti sings.

The new single arrives a few weeks after Ashanti launched her bathing suit collection with online retailer PrettyLittleThing. “I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean. I wanted pieces that would empower women…There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman’s shape and size,” Ashanti said of the collection.

Ashanti is currently working a new EP, which slated to arrive later this year. The Metro Boomin-produced project will follow her last album ‘Braveheart,’ released five years ago in 2014.