Coming off the recent release of his new project titled ‘1123,’ BJ The Chicago Kid drops a seductive music video for single, “Time Today.” The sultry, sophisticated and cinematic visual stars him with media personality, model and podcaster, Scottie Beam . Directed by Child, who worked with BJ previously on “The Opening Ceremony” short film, the video is raunchy and dope, and is sure to please the eyes of not only R&B fans but music fans around the world. To best describe the clip, it’s reminiscent of an early ’90s theme video about two loves romancing each other passionately, vividly.

The first part of the video sees BJ singing in a bright and vibrant setting surrounded by palm trees and a beautiful sunset. Scottie proceeds to make her debut in the footage as he pours her a glass of Hennessy. Then the video progresses to a blue light lit room where BJ and Scottie are feeling up each other on a pool table. After that, it transitions to BJ on stage performing to a nightclub with Scottie in the audience arguing with a club promoter. Then a fight almost occurs before security breaks up BJ and the promoter. Finally, BJ and Scottie catch up with each other outside and they give a heartwarming hug. Overall, besides being a sultry and seductive visual, it’s a short film about the meaning of love.

BJ and Child do a phenomenal job of telling a story and it showcases the potential of BJ elevating in R&B as a main staple for many years to come. The video shows BJ’s flair as an example of how a new era R&B artist can take an old concept about singing about love and adding the millennial flair by making it a movie. An overall balance of pure sexual R&B bliss and a narrative about love makes “Time Today” worth taking time today to watch it! He is performing the track live today on Jimmy Kimmel Live so you may catch the experience with him.