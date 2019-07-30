Newcomer Jazzy Amra released her debut project, Amra, earlier this year, and now the Wyclef Jean signee is back with a catchy new single called “Single Single.” Produced by Wavy Boi, on the track, the Bronx, NY native delivers female empowered vocals about knowing her worth and not rushing to jump into a relationship with a f**k boy.

“Don’t need nobody to complete me,” Jazzy declares. “They say life is hard but I make it look easy…Single till I find a nice guy.” The record is funny and primed for the summer, but alines with Jazzy’s M.O. about creating records with a message.

“I just want to be transparent in my music because I want the people to relate to it,” Jazzy told us last year. “My purpose as an artist is to uplift people and to tell my story. I just want to be the voice for them to know that they are not alone and that they can persevere and be strong a stronger person, and if I can do it, you can do it too.”

“Single Single” arrives via legendary Grammy-Award winning artist/producer Wyclef Jean & executive Madeline Nelson’s label Heads Music.

Jazzy is featured on Wyclef’s album Carnival III: Fall and Rise of a Refugee. She’s also featured on Dave East’s singles “Slow Down” and “Make it Out.” Jazzy recently released her well-received debut album “AMRA” and received over 1 million views in a week’s time on YouTube for her single “You Got Me.” Jazzy is also featured on Wyclef Jean’s new 2019 album “Wyclef Goes Back to School.”