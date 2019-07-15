Newcomer Christinna O releases the new EP, ‘Girl In Passing.’

The R&B songbird is not only a musician but a poet. She has competed in the NAACP’s national poetry competition and Temple University’s poetry collective Babel, which includes a small group of poets, rappers and musicians.

Christinna started music and poetry in her early teen years to deal with the difficulty of bullying. On her own, she mastered how to create her own tracks using Pro Tools, pulling beats from YouTube, and making melodies with her dads Yamaha keyboard and topping it off with her soft vocals. Over time, she gained a following on Soundcloud and self-released her own mixtape, “The Violet Tape” at age 14, her EP “Abide” that she released in high school, and the single “Milk Carton.”

The 19-year-old poetic musicality grabbed the attention of music producer’s ears, which connected her with Rogét Chahayed known for Sicko Mode, Skywalker and Broccoli, and Wes Singerman that produced her single, “Shelter”.

Now, Christinna has released the new EP “Girl In passing,” which is a representation of her journey to womanhood, discovering her identity, and experiences she has been through in life.

“’Girl In Passing’ speaks of lessons learned,” Christinna says of the EP. “In this life that we are all passing through, that is always turning anew, this is my account of current times and conscience. ‘Girl in Passing’ is art and soundscapes of the times, and of the feelings we know so well that present themselves differently every time.”

The EP intertwines spoken words and vocals throughout the project. The first part of the EP is about feelings of the heart. All songs are reactions to challenges against the heart and struggle against external harmful energy. The second half of the EP is about the baggage individuals have throughout life’s journey.

Christinna’s attention to detail within the album is remarkable. The EP’s compilations of poetry and music give listeners a refreshing sound of nostalgia. Check the new EP out now and listen to the inspiring body of art from artist Christinna O.

By Loren Lyons / Photo Credit: Miriam Brummel