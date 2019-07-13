Soul/R&B veteran Angie Stone makes her return to music with the brand new album, Full Circle, and we’re here for it.

The 10 songs project is headed by the lead single “Dinosaur,” and is supported by a collection of soulful gems. One listen and you will return to a moment of nostalgia as Angie caters to listeners’ heartstrings with her powerful vocals, lush harmonies, and poignant lyrics. The combination of richly-textured songs and superb production make for a very strong album.

‘Full Circle’ serves as Angie’s ninth album. She released her seventh studio effort back in November 2015 via Shanachie Records in collaboration with Conjunction Entertainment and TopNotch Music. The set debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums chart. In 2016, she followed up with the cover album, ‘Covered in Soul.’

Listen via Spotify: