Chris Brown returns with his highly-anticipated ninth studio album Indigo. The double-disc set features a whopping 32 tracks with appearances from H.E.R., Tyga, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Lil Jon, and more.

Indigo follows 2017’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon, which debuted at No. 3 and went platinum.